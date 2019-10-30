Cannabis Control Commission urging Mass. parents to lock up marijuana, check Halloween candy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission is urging parents across the Bay State to lock up their marijuana and check Halloween candy to prevent accidental underage consumption when the holiday is celebrated this week.

“Like all of the Halloweens that came before this one, parents should be on the lookout for products that are unsafe for kids after they trick-or-treat,” said Jennifer Flanagan, public health appointee to the Cannabis Control Commission. “Although the Commission has strong safeguards in place to deter underage access to marijuana products, there are illegal items out there that are made to appeal to youth. To prevent any accidental cannabis consumption by children this week, we encourage parents to check Halloween candy and keep their own legal purchases locked up and out of sight.”

The CCC says its adult-use cannabis regulations prohibit licensed marijuana establishments from manufacturing edible products shaped like people, animals, or fruits.

Legal products are required to come in tamper or child-resistant packaging and contain universal symbols to help identify when an item contains THC — the primary active substance in marijuana.

Officials are warning the public that illegal marijuana products come in unregulated packaging, do not feature commission warnings, and may resemble candy, snacks, or other commercial goods like marijuana-infused “Wonka Bars,” “Nerds Ropes,” and “Wicked Krispies.”

If a child ingests marijuana by accident, parents should call the free, poison control hotline at 800-222-1222. If the reaction seems serious, parents should call 911 or go to the emergency room.

