BOSTON (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously to approve regulations which allow marijuana cafes to open in the state next year.

For five years, licenses to allow businesses to open marijuana cafes will only go to certain applicants, including minority-owned businesses and ones which fall into an “economic empowerment” category.

Commissioners say the addition of these cafes will help businesses grow and thrive.

“We also have been very, very careful about emphasizing public health and safety and I think we’re ending up with a really great set of regulations,” said Carrie Benedon, a Cannabis Control Commissioner.

The commission will issue licenses in three categories. The first, which it calls “supplemental,” would allow a marijuana grower or retailer to open an adjacent space where customers could use marijuana they purchase on site.

Using marijuana at yoga classes or watching a play were also possibilities named by the commission in a second category of social consumption facilities it envisions, called “hospitality,” in which new or existing non-cannabis businesses could partner with licenses.

A third category, called “event organizer” would allow licensed companies to get a temporary permit to allow marijuana sales and consumption at events like fairs and concerts.

“It’s a sign of the times,” said Mike Brewer.

Tito Jackson, former Boston city councilor and owner of Apex Noire Cannabis in Downtown Boston, said he plans to apply for one of the new social consumption licenses. Apex Noire Cannabis has a rooftop bar which he said is a perfect space for the new concept.

“It’s a great day in the state of Massachusetts,” said Jackson. “This will be a significant revenue stream. We are a social equity company and are really excited to be one.”

Some residents said they’re excited about the idea.

“I wouldn’t mind that, you know, it’s a nice tranquil environment, you smoke a little weed, have some conversation,” said Travis Greer.

Others said they aren’t so convinced.

“Bad idea,” said Mike Wright. “I think there’s too much weed going around. Guys are driving, every car that passes all you do is smell weed.”

The final regulations are expected to be propagated in June of next year.

