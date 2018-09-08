Cannabis convention coming back to Maine for fourth year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Cannabis Convention is coming back for a fourth year next month.

The event had its biggest year in 2017, when more than 3,000 people showed up. It’s scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7 at Portland Sports Complex this year.

Organizers say they expect the event to sell out far in advance. There were more than 150 exhibitors at last year’s event.

Events scheduled for this year’s convention include “Cannabis Queens: Entrepreneurial Panel With 4 Female Cannabis Business Leaders” and “Growing Your Cannabis Brand Online In 2018.”

Maine voters legalized marijuana in the state in 2016. The state is still in the midst of implementing rules and regulations about the sale of marijuana.

