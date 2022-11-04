BOSTON (WHDH) - Cannabis surpasses cranberries as the most valuable cash crop in Massachusetts, according to Leafly’s 2022 Harvest Report.

The report found that adult-use cannabis crops in Mass. are worth $361 million with cranberries ranking at almost $66 million in 2021. Hay is the third crop ranked with a $13 million annual wholesale value.

The report also found that farmers harvested 83 metric tons of marijuana, up from 52 metric tons last year, but did not oversupply the still-developing market as there are now 340 adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state. There were 274 cannabis cultivation licenses in 2021.

Consumers bought $1.45 billion worth of cannabis products in Mass. last year, according to Leafly’s report, a 44% gain in the value of the state’s cannabis harvest.

