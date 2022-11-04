BOSTON (WHDH) - Cannabis surpasses cranberries as the most valuable cash crop in Massachusetts, according to Leafly’s 2022 Harvest Report.

The report found that adult-use cannabis crops in Mass. are worth $361 million with cranberries ranking at almost $66 million in 2021. Hay is the third crop ranked with a $13 million annual wholesale value.

The report also found that farmers harvested 83 metric tons of marijuana, up from 52 metric tons last year, but did not oversupply the still-developing market as there are now 340 adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state. There were 274 cannabis cultivation licenses in 2021.

Consumers bought $1.45 billion worth of cannabis products in Mass. last year, according to Leafly’s report, a 44% gain in the value of the state’s cannabis harvest.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox