(WHDH) — Border officers recently seized a large shipment of soup cans that were filled with liquid MDMA, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia were inspecting an express delivery from the Netherlands last week when they found a purple liquid leaking out of 12 liter-sized cans labeled as “Dutch Canned Vegetable Chicken Soup,” according to CBP officials.

Officers then used an elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the cans’ contents as MDMA hydrochloride — a synthetic commonly known as ecstasy.

The liquid MDMA, which weighed 24 pounds, was said to be destined to an address in Miami.

An investigation remains ongoing.

