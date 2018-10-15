FREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire got to experience two seasons at once this weekend.

The mountain in Freemont received its first snowflakes on top of fall foliage.

The resort posted pictures on Facebook that show a clear line between the snow-covered trees and the orange foliage.

The resort says they are over a month away from opening day.

