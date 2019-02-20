BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WHDH) — A United States Army veteran made an unbelievable discovery at an antique store in California when he stumbled upon his lost uniform.

Xenos Lopez served in the military as a parachute rigger and infantryman from 2004 to 2010.

He says he lost his Army greens when he moved from one part of Bakersfield, Calif. to another back in 2016.

The loss left him heartbroken because he said he sees the uniform as a representation of the time he spent serving his country.

Recently, Lopez and his wife were in an antique mall and came across the lost uniform, medals and all.

Shop owner Rick Freels could tell that Lopez was the rightful owner and let him have it for free.

“I said, ‘no, that’s yours, you earned that,'” Freels recalled. “I could tell how much he appreciated it.”

Lopez says that he was extremely thankful to get his uniform back.

“He thanked me for my service and said you know you earned it, you take it,” Lopez said. “I almost cried in here because I was so happy and I just can’t be more thankful.”

Lopez plans to add his uniform to a shadow box he’s been building to commemorate his time in the military.

