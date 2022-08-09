MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear recently seen multiple times in Essex County was caught on camera as it passed through Middleton.

The bear was reportedly seen in Peabody and Danvers over the last few days.

Speaking with 7NEWS, a family that saw the animal said they did not even realize it was a bear at first.

“My mom actually caught him out of the corner of her eye,” said Susan Morrissey. “My dogs look like bears, so she thought it was the dog.”

The sightings have prompted Middleton Police to post notices reminding residents to not feed the animal or leave food out for it.

The black bear sighted is believed to be the same animal seen in Lowell, Billerica, Tewksbury, Woburn and Wilmington several weeks ago.

While commenting on those sightings last month, black bear biologist Dave Wattles told 7NEWS at the time that there is no public safety threat and that the bear is likely a young male looking to establish new territory.

“If you do see it in your yard or your neighborhood, give it space,” Wattles said. “Don’t try to get closer to take a photo or do anything that can end up pushing the animal further into development, across roads.”

