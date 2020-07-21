‘Can’t believe he’s gone’: Mother looking for answers after teen fatally shot in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken mother is searching for answers after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed outside a Stoughton condominium complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene near the Walnut Park condominiums on Jones Terrace around 3 p.m. found the teenager, who family members identify as Christian Vines, of Randolph, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Police Chief Donna McNamara.

“I loved my son I mean he was going to graduate August 8th from Avon High School,” Annette Vines said. “I’m just in shock in total shock. I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots coming from the silver Honda parked in the lot.

“When they looked in the car they saw the young gentleman behind the driver seat as an apparent gunshot victim they immediately began life-saving techniques,” Morrissey explained.

Christian was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“He’s a great kid he kept to himself,” Margaret Hamlett-Griffin, a relative of Vines, said.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw two men running from the scene following the incident.

K9 units and a state police helicopter swarmed the taped off area and placed a nearby daycare under a brief lockdown as they searched for the shooter.

“We do not think this was a random act,” Chief McNamara said.

A community and family have been left shaken.

Vines said she is not sure why her son was even in Stoughton at the time.

She made a direct appeal asking anyone with information to please step forward.

“I just want people to speak if you know something please say something that’s my baby that’s my baby,” she said.

