‘Can’t believe he’s gone’: Sudden death of off-duty officer takes toll on Salem community

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The sudden death of a Salem police officer has left the community reeling.

Off-duty patrolman Dana Mazola, 56, was involved in a crash that happened on Jefferson Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

“I woke up this morning to this and I cant believe he is gone, “ one woman said as she stopped by the growing memorial near the site of the crash.

Kevin Wilson who lives nearby said he heard the crash and felt his house shake.

“I really expected to see a car up against my house because the house kinda shook a little bit,” Wilson said.

Eight hours prior to the crash, Salem police say Mazola had filed for retirement. His final shift was slated for Aug. 7.

Mazola began his law enforcement career in August of 1988 as a part-time correctional officer at the Salem Jail and served as an auxiliary police officer in Swampscott. He joined the Salem Police Department on April 28, 1989 as a reserve officer before being appointed as a full-time police officer on July 11, 1990.

In his application to become a police officer with the Salem Police Department, then-civilian Mazola wrote, “My main reason for wanting to become a police officer is that I have an ability to deal well with all types of people — and that is an important aspect of police work. In my opinion, a police officer has to deal well with the public and I can do that. I enjoy helping people solve their problems and helping them through stressful and traumatic situations.”

Salem police say he lived that sentiment every day of his career by treating all people with dignity and respect.

The officers were emotional as they responded and realized one of their own was involved in the tragic crash.

“I could tell by watching the reactions of some of the officers on scene, one of them was leaning over his vehicle, clearly distraught,” Wilson recalled.

