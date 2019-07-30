NASHVILLE (WHDH) — A passenger boarding a Southwest Airlines plane at Nashville International Airport captured a flight attendant greeting people from an unusual spot on Monday.

Veronica Lloyd posted a picture and a video of the flight attendant lying in the overhead compartment as passengers boarded the aircraft.

“I can’t get over how weird I find this,” she tweeted. “@SouthwestAir please get it together.”

The flight attendant could be seen talking with passengers.

She subsequently climbed down from her perch and resumed working on the flight.

Southwest Airlines has not commented.

