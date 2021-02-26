‘Can’t go unchecked’: Protesters demand justice for man fatally shot by police in Brookline

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of Juston Root, who was shot to death by police after a high-speed chase last year, is asking Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

In February of last year, police shot at Root, 41, after he showed what appeared to be a firearm but turned out to be an air pistol and two paintball guns outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Root was fatally shot after he fled into Brookline.

Officers fired 31 shots and hit Root 26 times.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office cleared the officers who shot Root, but Bannon said their investigation was flawed. In addition to filing a federal lawsuit against the police officers and the city of Boston, she said Baker and Healey should re-open the investigation and prevent further shootings.

At a rally held outside the State House Thursday by Mass. Action Against Police Brutality, family members called on Baker and Healy to reopen the case.

“The police cannot investigate themselves,” Root’s sister Jennifer Root Bannon said. “The Norfolk District Attorney exonerated the officers 30 days after killing Juston and he left crucial evidence out of his report. This can’t go unchecked.”

“There’s nobody who would not win by having this simply be an above-board investigation, so everyone is accountable for the same behavior… sorts of this behavior,” Root’s father Evan said.

Following the demonstration, Root’s family joined protesters for a march to the attorney general’s office, where they delivered a petition asking her to reopen the investigation.

