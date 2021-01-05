‘Can’t happen fast enough’: Baker frustrated by nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker voiced his frustrations Monday about the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout.

“I think everybody at this point and time would say, can’t happen fast enough,” he exclaimed while pounding his hands together during a press conference.

Baker added that he’s irritated that so much federal attention has been placed on the November election results and not on the pandemic.

“That in my view is where our colleagues at the federal level should be focusing their time and their attention,” he continued.

In Massachusetts, more than 116,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to health care workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

Roughly 285,000 doses have been shipped to the Bay State.

Across the country, only four states have administered at least half of their doses.

“Indeed, it is lower than what we were hoping for,” said Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed. “We are available and ready to help the states as they ask specifically for help.”

The United States has seen an average of one COVID-19 death every 33 seconds the past week and on Monday, the nation hit a record number of current hospitalizations with 128,000.

Some states are already beginning to administer second doses of the two-part vaccine.

A World War II veteran in Bedford received her second shot Monday.

First responders in Massachusetts are set to get their first shots starting next week.

