(WHDH) — After inviting the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their big day, an Alabama couple received a special gift from their favorite team.

“It’s kind of like what did i do to deserve something as cool as this. I’m just a regular guy you know,” David Simmons said.

He was driven to tears in a viral TikTok video after his fiance Karla surprised her Fenway faithful fiance with a package from the team. Inside were some wristbands, stickers, a letter of congratulations and two small packages of Fenway dirt.

“I saw the dirt and that’s when I started to tear up,” Simmons explained. “Because I have a part of Fenway now.”

Though the players had to send their regrets, Simmons said the package hit a home run for him. He said he really missed watching the Red Sox play America’s pastime while he serving overseas.

“I was in Iraq in 2004 during the whole ALCS and World Series,” he said. “I didn’t get to watch any of it. I had to watch all those games basically on replay.”

His fiance said she got the idea to invite some celebrities to their wedding on social media. Knowing how much the Sox meant to her future husband, she said she could not resist.

“I sent out some invites to some random celebrities probably about a month ago just to see, because I’m in a group on Facebook that they were talking about doing that,” she explained.

Now that the Red Sox has come up big with this special gift, Simmons said he has a message of his own he would like to deliver to the team.

“Thank you guys so much, I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I couldn’t put it into words,” he said.

The Sox have also invited the couple to a game sometime in the future.

