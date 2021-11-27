MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family who lost everything in a house fire earlier in the week was still able to come together for a Thanksgiving meal, thanks to an anonymous donor.

Bob and Edna Touchette’s Holliston home, where they fostered hundreds of children, was destroyed in a fire on Monday. A GoFundMe page is raising money for the family, and one person donated a meal at Milford restaurant Saturday so many of the family could come together for Thanksgiving.

“I can’t thank him enough for offering to do something for us that allows us all to get together,” said daughter Brenda Touchette. “Something we’ve done forever and not having that for Thanksgiving would’ve been hard for all of us.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)