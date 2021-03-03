‘Can’t we help the over-75s get theirs?’: Angry Mass. residents want answers as vaccine eligibility list expands

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents who are eligible to get vaccinated but have been unable to secure an appointment voiced their growing displeasure with the state’s vaccination rollout after Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that nearly 400,000 teachers and staff will be able to sign up to get a COVID-19 shot starting next week.

Come March 11, K-12 teachers, childcare workers, and school staff can start signing up for appointments to got their first dose of the vaccine, adding to the hundreds of thousands of people over the age of 65 and those with two or more health conditions who are still in need of an initial shot.

While the Massachusetts Teachers Associated applauded Baker’s decision to add educators and school staff to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list, many others were angered after learning that the addition of the new priority group could leave themselves and loved ones waiting even longer just to get a first dose.

In a tweet, Michael Santucci said, “My parents are 80 with medical issues and are still trying to get their vaccines. Yes, I agree teachers should be moved up and let them get their vaccines now, but can’t we help the over-75s get theirs?”

Another Twitter user said, “75+ people are still waiting for the dust to clear. Bouncing around to all the different websites is a joke. Let’s cram more more people in the phone booth.”

Jim Evers, President of the Carmens’ Union, voiced frustration with Baker after they were told not to open a vaccination center for transit workers.

Evers says the workers are now preparing to face many of the same students who teachers are worried about seeing as they are left to wonder why they aren’t being moved up in the vaccination line as well.

“A lot of the students will be taking the buses and trains, and there will be exposures,” Evers said. “I think the governor should allow us to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

People who received their first vaccination at Fenway Park are also concerned about whether they’ll be able to get a second dose at the ballpark after Baker announced last week that fans will be in the stands for opening day on April 1.

Baker said Wednesday that his administration is talking to the Red Sox about the situation. He also ensured all residents who need a second dose will certainly get one but it might be administered at a different location in the city.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)