(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have caused dozens of cases of salmonella infection, including 17 hospitalizations, in 15 states and in Canada.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and illness can start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the CDC.

The most recent illnesses in the outbreak began November 6. A total of 43 cases have been reported, the agency said Friday, but many more people have probably been sickened.

In Canada, authorities found salmonella bacteria on cantaloupes from Mexico that was genetically related to the strain that’s making people sick.

The tainted cantaloupes were sold at multiple retailers. As a result of the investigation, Malichita brand whole cantaloupes from Mexico – sold in stores between October 16 and October 23 – have been recalled, as have Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10.

Aldi stores have recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin between October 27 and October 31.

The CDC is advising people not to eat or serve the recalled fruit. It’s also important to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with it. Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms of severe illness such as bloody diarrhea, high fever or dehydration.

