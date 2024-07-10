CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton police detective was put on paid administrative leave since June over testimony in the Karen Read murder trial.

The police chief confirmed Kevin Albert has been on leave since June 13. He is the brother of Brian Albert, who owned the home where John O’Keefe’s body was found outside in the snow in January 2022.

On June 12, Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, testified about his friendship with Kevin Albert and a night they spent drinking together.

“You texted Kevin Albert, ‘Found your badge in my cruiser this morning.’ Correct?” said Alan Jackson, Read’s defense attorney, to Proctor in court.

“Yes,” Proctor confirmed.

“Then you texted him, ‘I can leave it in my locker at the gym, drop it off at your station, or leave it in my mailbox.’ Correct?” said Jackson.

“Correct,” Proctor replied.

“Kevin Albert responds, ‘My mailbox. Did I take my gun?’ And then included a wince face emoji. Correct?” Jackson asked.

Proctor confirmed the text.

“So the fact of the matter is you two got so drunk that he couldn’t find his badge and had to ask you the next morning where his gun was,” Jackson said.

Proctor was suspended without pay Monday from the Massachusetts State Police over the inappropriate texts he testified to sending about Read while investigating O’Keefe’s murder.

Read’s case ended in a mistrial last week. She was charged with hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in a snow bank.

The prosecution has announced plans to retry the case.

