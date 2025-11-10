CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The hallways of Luce Elementary School in Canton were filled with cheers, clapping, and American flags as students welcomed dozens of local veterans of the Armed Forces who were on hand to celebrate Veterans Day.

The students were able to high-five the heroes, some dressed in uniform, who made their way past classrooms, lockers, and plenty of smiling faces.

The school said each veteran in attendance has a special connection to Canton. Some have children or grandchildren attending the school, and others are residents of the community.

After the warm welcome, the veterans joined the students in the school’s auditorium for a special program that began with the National Anthem, a medley of Armed Forces anthems, and a rendition of “Taps” performed by Canton Veterans Agent Arafat Knight.

The program also included speeches from veterans and sixth-grader students sharing the essays they wrote specifically for the special day.

