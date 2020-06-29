Canton firefighters honor 7-year-old as lifesaver after he saved his father from blaze

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton firefighters officially recognized a 7-year-old as a ‘lifesaver’ after his quick thinking saved his father after his clothes caught fire.

When his father’s clothes ignited from a brush fire in their yard in May, Frank Barbour Jr. ‘quickly and without hesitation ran into the house,” Canton Fire Chief Charles Doody said Monday.

“I ran into the house and got my sister and mom and said to my mom ‘My daddy got on fire,'” Barbour Jr. said.

Juanita Barbour immediately ran out to help her husband.

“You never want your child to be in a situation like that, but thank God he was out there with his father,” Juanita said.

While Frank Barbour suffered burns, he was able to attend Monday’s ceremony where his son was given a special pin that is normally only awarded to firefighters who have saved someone in the line of duty.

“You’re officially recognized as a lifesaver,” Doody told Barbour Jr.

