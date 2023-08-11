CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tough game, delayed over an hour due to rain, sent the undefeated Canton Little League team home after losing to Maine 2-1.

Many young fans were supporting the team here at home on Thursday night.

“No matter win or lose, they won. Let’s be honest, they won,” a parent said.

The team went to Connecticut for this year’s New England Regional Championship. The game was especially special for the three coaches who each had their sons playing on the field.

