CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Canton gathered early Friday morning to give the town’s Little League team a sendoff as the players head to Connecticut for this year’s New England Regional Championship.

The sendoff happened shortly before 7 a.m. Speaking with 7NEWS, Canton Little League coach Ryan Archibald noted the enthusiasm.

“The best part has been the community support,” he said.

The team now bound for Connecticut won Canton’s first ever state championship last weekend. In Connecticut, the team is next scheduled to take on Vermont’s state champion on Saturday.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Archibald said of the season to date. “The community has rallied around it and you can tell from talking to these kids, they’re having a blast.”

The Canton Little League team is just three wins away from the Little League World Series scheduled to take place later this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)