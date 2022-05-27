BOSTON (WHDH) - A Canton man has been indicted by a Boston federal grand jury after allegedly sex trafficking a monir.

Keion Rowell, 23, was indicted on one count of sex trafficking a child after his April 14 arrest.

“Mr. Rowell is alleged to have targeted a 15-year-old girl and groomed her to engage in commercial sex for his personal profit,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This type of behavior by adults, overwhelmingly men, is far too common.”

Rollins added that she is starting a Human Trafficking Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute these crimes.

“The scale and scope of the Human Trafficking problem has reached epic proportions. We will spare no resource to protect our communities, our children, and our Commonwealth from this growing threat,” she said.

On Jan. 28, 2021, agents recovered a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing around two weeks earlier after leaving her suburban Boston home.

Allegedly, the victim’s phone contained nude and revealing photos of herself, online advertisements for commercial sex that included her photos, and Venmo and CashApp accounts registered to Rowell. He allegedly opened an online “Meet Me” account for the victim that advertised commercial sex with the victim and instructed her on how much to charge. Allegedly, Rowell required the victim to engage in commercial sex acts several times and took the proceeds.

Rowell could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this alleged crime should contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)