Canton police cruiser strikes pedestrian while responding to separate pedestrian accident

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer hit a man with his cruiser while responding to the scene of another pedestrian accident Friday evening.

Police say the first pedestrian accident happened on Washington Street just after 5 p.m. and the person in that crash is expected to be ok.

The man who was hit by the police cruiser was conscious and is also expected to be ok.

State police are investigating the incident.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)