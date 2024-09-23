CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton Police Detective Kevin Albert was disciplined for drinking alcohol while on duty, which came to light during testimony in the Karen Read murder trial.

An independent investigation found that Albert drank alcohol while investigating a cold case on Cape Cod years ago. Investigators said his conduct was unbecoming of an officer and violated the Canton Police Department’s rules and regulations.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty said Albert accepted three eight-hour shifts of unpaid duty as his punishment.

During Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor’s testimony, one of Read’s attorneys questioned him about the night he went out drinking with Albert.

Proctor testified that he found Albert’s badge in his cruiser the next morning and that Albert asked Proctor if he had his gun as well.

The independent investigation into Albert’s actions ultimately determined he securely stored his gun in Proctor’s locked cruiser and that the removal of his badge did not violate the department’s rules.

The badge was also secured inside Proctor’s vehicle. Neither of those actions violated department policy.

Albert’s brother Brian owned the home where Read’s boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, was found unresponsive in the snow in January 2022.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold. Her defense maintains she’s innocent and that investigators are involved in a cover-up.

The Canton police union released a statement Monday about Albert that reads in part: “Detective Albert cooperated fully with a recent independent investigation… The Canton Select Board voted to impose disciplinary measures on Detective Albert… Detective Albert has accepted the outcome.”

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial. A retrial is scheduled to begin in January.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)