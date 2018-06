Evidence of vandalism at the Neponset Cafe in Canton. Courtesy Canton Police Department.

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are asking the public for help after a local cafe was vandalized.

Police say the Neponset Cafe on Washington Street was vandalized either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Canton police at 781-828-1212 or leave a tip at CantonPolice.com.

