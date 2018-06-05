Canton police investigating hotel stabbing

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the chest at a Canton hotel Monday night, police said.

Officers responding to Homeward Suites on Royal Street about 9 p.m. found a substantial amount of blood in a stairwell and an elevator but determined both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene, police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.

After canvassing nearby hospitals, officers found a woman who had self-admitted with a serious stab wound to the chest.

When police tried to interview the woman, she was uncooperative, police said.

Canton police officers asked for help from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services section and are reviewing video evidence.

Police do not believe the attack was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 781-828-1212 or call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 781-828-5285.

