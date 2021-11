CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police say two teenagers who did not come home from school Wednesday have been found.

Jordana Merryfield, 13, and Thomas Walsh, 14, were last seen getting on the wrong school bus outside Galvin Middle School around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

Officers thanked the public for their help.

