DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Day six of testimony in the Karen Read second degree murder trial brought with it testimony from several Canton police officers and video of Read’s Lexus in the hours after her boyfriend died in Jan. 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die in a snowbank.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

Read returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday morning shortly before 9 a.m. In the courtroom moments later, she was seen speaking with one of her attorneys before the judge and jury arrived.

Testimony soon got underway.

On the stand Tuesday, Canton police Lt. Michael Lank showed the jury a broken cocktail glass police reported finding in the snow, along with blood droplets, after emergency crews brought O’Keefe to the hospital.

The jury also saw a piece of red tail light found by the then-Canton police chief. It was spotted at the scene a few days after O’Keefe died, once some of the snow had melted.

O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside a home owned by another Boston police officer.

Lank said he went inside the home several times to speak to homeowner Brian Albert and his wife. But he did not search the Albert home because he had no probable cause to do so.

“I never made it past the front foyer area,” he said.

Tuesday’s court proceedings started with cross examination of Canton police Sgt. Sean Goode.

Once Lank took the stand, Judge Beverly Cannone allowed the defense to question Lank’s credibility through an incident that happened 22 years ago when he helped one of Brian Albert’s brothers out of a jam.

“He told me he had been in an altercation earlier in the night and some threats had been made against him and his family,” Lank said.

Back in 2002, when men approached, Lank admitted he fought with them. But he said he was attacked first and he tried to stop a fight verbally.

What impact did this have on Lank’s probing of O’Keefe’s death in 2022?

“Absolutely nothing,” he said.

Canton Police Lt. Charles Rae on Tuesday said he took a car equipped with a dash cam to O’Keefe’s house just a few hours after he was found unresponsive in the snow.

When Rae pulls in, dash cam video shows Read’s black Lexus parked nearby.

The prosecution said the SUV’s left tail light appeared to be intact. But the right tail light appeared to be missing some red plastic.

Prosecutors said they believe the dash cam video of the rear of Read’s SUV will help convince the jury her tail light was broken when she backed into O’Keefe after a night of bar hopping and arguing, rather than when police broke it to plant evidence and frame her, as her defense claims.

One of Read’s lawyers, though, said he does not believe the video proves anything.

“We’ve always known it was cracked,” said defense attorney Alan Jackson. “…We’ve never said it wasn’t cracked and it was cracked.”

“I know it was broken later,” Jackson said, when asked. “100%, it was broken later.”

The video of Read’s Lexus came late in the day Tuesday.

The jury will now hear more about it when testimony resumes on Wednesday.

