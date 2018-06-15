Canton police looking for man accused of threatening store clerk with syringe

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of trying to rob a store with a syringe Friday morning, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man they say entered the Springdale Variety shop on Bolivar Street about 9 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk while wielding a syringe.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Canton Police Department at 781-821-5090.

