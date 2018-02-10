Canton Police respond to crash involving pick-up truck and pedestrian

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Canton Police said they responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a pedestrian at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the operator of a pick-up truck lost control and drove across the lawn of 145 High Street before hitting a pedestrian standing in the driveway of 147 High Street.

That victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials said the driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Officials said there is no word on what caused the driver to veer off the road, or if any charges will be filed.

Please avoid High St. we are working a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) February 10, 2018

