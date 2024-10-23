BOSTON (WHDH) - Canton police are searching for an 11-year-old boy living with autism.

Zehki Byrd, of Canton, was last seen Wednesday near the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston, according to the Canton Police Department.

Byrd was last seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt, and blue jeans, police said in an X post.

Anyone who sees Byrd is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 781-828-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)