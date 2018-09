CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are searching for a person who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

The department released surveillance images of a suspect who held up the 7-Eleven at Neponset and Washington streets about 12:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212.

Detectives are seeking to identify this individual in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at 12:15AM this morning at the 7-Eleven (Neponset & Washington St) The parking lot was fairly busy around the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/CtTLTUZ6NY — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) September 27, 2018

