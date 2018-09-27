Canton police searching for gun-wielding robber who held up 7-Eleven

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are searching for a gun-wielding robber who held up a 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the store at Neponset and Washington streets about 12:15 a.m. learned an armed robbery had just taken place.

Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a red mask and a black jacket with a gun in hand.

The suspect fled the store, which police say was “fairly busy” at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 781-828-1212.

