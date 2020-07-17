Canton police searching for missing man who was last seen on Wednesday

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities on Thursday scoured the area of Dedham and Chapman streets in an effort to track down 19-year-old Ryan Lahiff, according to the Canton Police Department.

Lahiff was last seen wearing red sweat pants, a grey shirt, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Canton police at 781-828-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)