Canton police seek help in search for man missing for more than a week

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who has been missing for more than a week.

James Mulrey, 35, has not been seen since April 15, according to the Canton Police Department.

He was last known to be driving a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Massachusetts registration 8SR173.

Mulrey is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Canton police at 781-828-1212.

