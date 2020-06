CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage girl.

Sonia Moise, 14, has been missing since May 23 and according to police, she is an at-risk runaway.

Moise is known to spend time in the Greater Boston area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-828-1212.