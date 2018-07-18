Canton police seeking to identify middle school break-in suspect

Canton police are looking to identify this person in connection with a school break-in on Sunday. Courtesy Canton Police Department.

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a middle school on Sunday.

Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a person wanted in connection with a break-in at Galvin Middle School Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212 or leave an anonymous tip at cantonpolice.com.

