CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton Police have recently shared words of warning in the form of a community advisory after police said they have taken several gel blaster guns away from children.

The popular toy guns, known to many as Orbeez guns, shoot small pellets that get larger in water. The concern, for Police Chief Helena Rafferty, is that the guns look like real guns.

“What was to us water guns of the past are now a problem because they look so real,” Rafferty told 7NEWS.

“Obviously, people seeing them around town, it’s going to cause a lot of concern,” Rafferty said.

Rafferty said the alert from the Canton Police Department comes as several social media challenges go viral, including one where children freeze pellets.

The frozen pellets, Rafferty said, become “more like a BB gun” pellet, which Rafferty said “could be very dangerous.”

Speaking this week, parents in town said the question is cut and dry when it comes to weapons that look real.

“If you could possibly be mistaken, if there’s any chance that that’s the case, then no,” said Rick Powers, a concerned parent.

“It might be all in good fun, but all it takes is one accident,” Powers said.

Officers around town are now on alert with the hope that children get the message that, if this is supposed to be a funny prank, no one in Canton is laughing.

“Help us help you,” Rafferty said. “Help us keep you safe.”

No one has been hurt in Canton to date as a result of the gel blaster guns.

Rafferty said she wants to keep it that way.

