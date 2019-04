CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - With the help of the public, police in Canton were able to track down a man who had been missing for more than a week on Tuesday.

James Mulrey, 35, had been missing since April 15, according to the Canton Police Department.

It’s not clear where Mulrey was found but police say he is safe.

No additional details were immediately available.

Mr Mulrey has been found! Thank you all for your assistance. https://t.co/5s1Gv31cNV — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) April 23, 2019

