CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are asking the public for help in their search for two teenagers who did not come home from school Wednesday.
Jordana Merryfield, 13, and Thomas Walsh, 14, were last seen getting on the wrong school bus outside Galvin Middle School around 2:20 p.m., according to police.
The bus drops students off in the area of Canton Center.
Walsh is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hockey logo on it. Merryfield is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and was last seen in a red sweatshirt and black pants.
Officers say they are believed to be together and may have boarded a train at the Canton Junction Station.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call police at 781-828-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)