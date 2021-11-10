CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are asking the public for help in their search for two teenagers who did not come home from school Wednesday.

Jordana Merryfield, 13, and Thomas Walsh, 14, were last seen getting on the wrong school bus outside Galvin Middle School around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

The bus drops students off in the area of Canton Center.

Walsh is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hockey logo on it. Merryfield is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and was last seen in a red sweatshirt and black pants.

Officers say they are believed to be together and may have boarded a train at the Canton Junction Station.

MISSING JUVENILES:

MERRYFIELD, Jordana and WALSH, Thomas, did not return home from school today. They were last seen at approximately 2:20pm this afternoon in the Canton Center area.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact CPD 781-828-1212. pic.twitter.com/zDU2MCTO0W — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) November 10, 2021

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call police at 781-828-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)