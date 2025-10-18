CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Canton that supports children living with hearing and speech disorders is being praised for helping a Watertown boy make leaps and bounds after his parents were given a difficult diagnosis.

Four-year-old August Fox was 2 years old when he was diagnosed wit bilateral hearing loss, a condition that affects both ears.

“We were really afraid of him even stepping out into our yard because if we were more than a few feet away from him or behind him he wound’t hear us if he was going to walk into the street,” said August’s father, Anthony.

His mother says the diagnosis came after noticing August had balance issues and he was taken to a specialist.

“I was shocked, I look at the audiologist and she said, ‘I think he’s going to need some hearings aids,’ and I said for like a month? For how long?” Sara said.

After time at the Clarke School for Hearing and Speech, August’s parents say they’ve seen a major change.

“It’s a dramatic transformation in his ability to be understand and to understand people as well,” Anthony said.

After two years with the school, his parents say they’ve seen their son’s confidence grow and has gained friends are facing similar obstacles.

The school will host a 5K Sunday. Learn more here: https://www.clarkeschools.org/events/dunkin/

