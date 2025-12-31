CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Canton Select Board has chosen a new chief of police.

Mike Daniels, who is currently Chief of Police in Oxford, was picked for the position Tuesday night. He has served as Chief of Oxford since the end of 2023.

Daniels is expected to officially take over the Canton police department early next year, in the wake of the high-profile Karen Read murder trials. The department faced major scrutiny and an audit for alleged mishandling of evidence related to that case.

Read was acquitted of the murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in June.

