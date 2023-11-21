CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton voted to authorize an investigation and audit of its police department at a special town meeting Monday night.

The special town meeting was called after residents organized to express concerns about transparency in the department.

Authorized by Monday’s vote, a committee comprised of two members of both the select board and the police department, two representatives of the citizen organizers who called for the vote, and three town residents will work to hire an independent investigator to look into department operations.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)