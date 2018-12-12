CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton woman got her knight in shining armor when her boyfriend rode in on a horse and proposed to her last month.

Chris Broderick knew that Cindy MacDonald was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, so he made sure to get creative with his proposal to her.

“I was thinking about riding a horse over and then it spiraled into getting into the knight in shining armor,” Broderick said.

He made his vision a reality when he rented a white horse from a place in Randolph and got a shield with his family coat of arms on it.

Broderick dressed in full knight gear and rode the horse to MacDonald’s house.

“As I came outside, I kind of knew that fairy tale feeling,” she recalled.

Broderick got off the horse and down on one knee to propose.

Without hesitation, MacDonald said yes.

“I just saw integrity in him that I hadn’t seen in a lot of men and I just fell in love with that,” she beamed.

The couple says they have not set a date for their wedding.

