CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton woman has again turned her home into a Christmas wonderland, filling every room with dazzling decorations that she plans to keep up through February.

Irene Kilduff, 80, says she has been adding to her collection of holiday decorations every year for the last three decades.

“We’re so used to it. It’s just part of December. That’s what we do,” Kilduff said.

A 13-foot Christmas tree decked out in red and gold greets folks when they walk through Kilduff’s front door. The tree is surrounded by an array of toys, including plush Santa Claus dolls.

“It gives you a good feeling when you come in the house and see all the lights,” she said.

Every room in her house features a different tree, including one that changes colors.

“If I see something I like, then I just buy it. Before you know it, this is what we came up with,” Kilduff said.

Kilduff and her husband first started the tradition 30 years ago and kept it going up until his death. It’s since continued on with her children and grandchildren.

“This is the first year my grandchildren, I told them I wasn’t going to do the foyer. They were all upset. So they said, ‘We’ll do it, nana.’ Sure enough they came over and everybody brought up everything from the basement,” Kilduff explained.

Kilduff says she plans to keep on decorating until she can no longer do it. She also hoped her love for Christmas will inspire others to adopt a similar tradition.

