BOSTON (WHDH) - The maker of the online learning platform Canvas has reportedly reached a deal wit the hackers who took down the site last week to get their data back.

The company did not reveal what was given to the hackers in exchange for the return of more than 275 million users’ data, but said they confirmed the data was detroyed.

Canvas was down for several hours last week because of the cyberattack.

The hacking group said nearly 9,000 schools worldwide were impacted, including Harvard University.

They said they accessed billions of private messages and personal information.

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