Capacity increasing in sports arenas as Mass. relaxes more coronavirus restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The roar inside the TD Garden is getting a boost Monday with the Boston Bruins looking forward to having more fans inside the arena.

Large capacity venues, including stadiums, arenas and ballparks, can now operate at 25 percent capacity under the state’s reopening plan.

Amusement parks, theme parks and outdoor water parks are permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Dr. Richard Malley, infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, says that as capacities increase, it is important for people to continue socially distancing.

“We want people to feel comfortable going outdoors and get some semblance of normalcy; at the same time we have to remember if there’s a lot of people around, that may not be the safest place to be,” he said.

Singing is now allowed indoors with strict distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses.

Musician Rhett Price says he’s excited to get back on stage.

“It’s been a year and a half and I am beyond excited just for the opportunity,” he said.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events are permitted to take place with staggered starts and other appropriate safety measures.

Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments are also allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.

