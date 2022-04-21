BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hyannis-based Cape Air is planning to debut a new fleet of electric planes.

The airline says it has filed a letter of intent for the purchase of 75 all-electric Alice commuter aircrafts that can each accommodate nine passengers and two crew members.

Deploying a fleet of all-electric Alice aircraft will significantly reduce carbon emissions, as well as maintenance and operational costs for the airline, and provide a smoother and quieter flight experience for passengers, according to Cape Air.

The Eviation Alice is the world’s leading fully electric aircraft, designed to fly 440 nautical miles on a single charge and has maximum cruise speed of 250 knots.

Cape Air currently runs about 400 flights each day to 40 different cities in the Northeast, Midwest, Montana, and the Caribbean.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)