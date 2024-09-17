BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cape Air flight from Boston to Bar Harbor, Maine returned to Logan Airport for an emergency landing Tuesday after the pilot was alerted to a landing gear issue, officials said.

Cape Air Flight 1833 was scheduled to take off from Logan at 2:30 p.m. for an 80 minute flight to Bar Harbor. The plane ended up diverting moments after takeoff and managed to land safely back at Logan.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials did not share any further details about what caused the landing gear issue.

In a statement, though, a spokesperson for Massport said the plane was carrying two passengers and one crew member.

The FAA confirmed the plane landed near 3:20 p.m. with three people on board and said it will investigate the incident.

SKY7-HD was over Logan Airport near 4 p.m. and spotted emergency crews still stationed around the small Cape Air plane. The plane was tilted on its side and dirt was scattered along part of the runway.

